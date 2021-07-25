Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $46.81. 1,684,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.