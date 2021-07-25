Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,010 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,151,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,800. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $293.30 and a 52 week high of $404.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.