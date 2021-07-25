Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,190 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,088,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,946,228. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

