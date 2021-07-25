Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza Sells 1,050 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $27,867.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $27,772.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $25,515.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.39. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,867 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

