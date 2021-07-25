Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

KRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 2.20. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 145,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

