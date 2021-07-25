Lake Street Capital Increases Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target to $48.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of CLFD opened at $43.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $592.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.26. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Analysts predict that Clearfield will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300 in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

