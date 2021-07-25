Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of LSGOF stock remained flat at $$9.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

