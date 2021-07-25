LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNXSF. Barclays upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.13. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

