Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

LGO stock opened at C$19.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 137.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.53. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.90 and a 1 year high of C$22.96.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$50.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Largo Resources will post 1.8890526 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total transaction of C$221,688.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.