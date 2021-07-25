Las Vegas Sands Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

NYSE LVS opened at $45.77 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $285,564,000 after purchasing an additional 105,971 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

