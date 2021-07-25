Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.86.

SWIM opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.81.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

