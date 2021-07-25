Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report sales of $120.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $121.20 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $100.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $470.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.01 million to $484.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $535.57 million, with estimates ranging from $519.88 million to $551.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,514,529.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $46,888.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,714.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,761. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,222,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $1,489,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,750. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

