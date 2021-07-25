Lethean Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $784,352.60 and approximately $851.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,370.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,155.26 or 0.06270740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.47 or 0.00365068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.22 or 0.01295363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00138023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.14 or 0.00617209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00368452 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.06 or 0.00282393 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

