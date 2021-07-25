Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LXRX stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $490.93 million, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.47. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.