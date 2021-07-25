LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 38,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,804,917 shares.The stock last traded at $8.93 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LX. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,634 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,276,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

