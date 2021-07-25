LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 38,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,804,917 shares.The stock last traded at $8.93 and had previously closed at $9.79.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LX. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,634 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,276,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
