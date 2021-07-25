Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 337.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,085 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 71.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 231,950 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $1,916,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1,512.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 639,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 600,054 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.