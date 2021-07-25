Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $13.55 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $679.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.55.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

