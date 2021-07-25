Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Buys A$300,000.00 in Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) insider Anthony Cipriano bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$300,000.00 ($214,285.71).
The company has a current ratio of 21.04, a quick ratio of 21.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Liontown Resources
