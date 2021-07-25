LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 26th. LMF Acquisition Opportunities had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS LMAOU opened at $10.40 on Friday. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.34.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.