Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 25,090 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 699,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,411,000 after acquiring an additional 314,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 791,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

