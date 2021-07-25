Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

NYSE DG opened at $228.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.47. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $229.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

