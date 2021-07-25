Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 30,169 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2,189.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

