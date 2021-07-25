Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases New Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 292,103 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after buying an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,437,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,397,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 45.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 37,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACBI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $24.16 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

