Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.39.

McDonald’s stock opened at $242.96 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $191.64 and a 12-month high of $245.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

