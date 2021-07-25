Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 1,788 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.37% of AZZ worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth about $1,765,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.77.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

