Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,945. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.26. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

