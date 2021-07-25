Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Given New $27.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumos Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $64.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

