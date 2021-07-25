MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.87 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 178,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 1.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 642,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.