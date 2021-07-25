Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.68. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 28,073 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Magyar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,917 shares during the period. Magyar Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.6% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. M3F Inc. owned about 7.93% of Magyar Bancorp worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans.

