Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.68. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 28,073 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet raised Magyar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
About Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans.
