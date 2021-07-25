Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 4,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.61 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.32.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.