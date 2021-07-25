Man Group plc Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cintas by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cintas by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after buying an additional 207,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cintas by 2,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 154,436 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

Cintas stock opened at $395.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $293.32 and a twelve month high of $395.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.35.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.