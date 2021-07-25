Man Group plc Makes New $5.19 Million Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 147,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $32,887.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,199,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $47,528.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,784,963.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

