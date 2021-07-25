Man Group plc Sells 1,816 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $682,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,191.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 79,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,573,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TT opened at $201.45 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $102.26 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

