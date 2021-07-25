Man Group plc Sells 76,511 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 75.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,511 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $248.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $254.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,141 shares of company stock worth $61,563,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

