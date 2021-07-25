Man Group plc Takes Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Shift4 Payments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,466,269 shares of company stock worth $133,621,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of -85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.