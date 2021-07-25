Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGDPF. Desjardins began coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of MGDPF opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.60. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.