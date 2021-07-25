MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading Up 4.8% Following Earnings Beat

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $54.12 and last traded at $53.89. Approximately 3,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 367,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.

The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in MarineMax by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.23.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.