MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.400-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE HZO opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

