MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

MKTX opened at $475.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.23.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

