Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.29. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $147.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

