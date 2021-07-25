Marston’s (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

LON MARS opened at GBX 81.70 ($1.07) on Friday. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The stock has a market cap of £539.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.81.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

