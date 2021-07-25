Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of MRETF opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $13.21.
Martinrea International Company Profile
