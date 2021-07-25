Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MRETF opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.