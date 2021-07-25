Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $10.35 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 400.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,880 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 4.6% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,077. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

