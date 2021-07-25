Mask Network (MASK) Price Hits $4.30 on Major Exchanges

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $55.19 million and $39.74 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.30 or 0.00012586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00048194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.95 or 0.00807132 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Mask Network

MASK is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.