Matador Resources (MTDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $30.78 on Friday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 4.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

