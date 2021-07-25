Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 705.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,173,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,012 shares of company stock worth $1,520,539 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.65 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

