Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $255,000 in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA opened at $94.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.40. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.