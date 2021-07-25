Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 39.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,903 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 38.8% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 190,458 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 53,227 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 186.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

