Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $344,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $365,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 98.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 200.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 91,026 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 43.5% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $936,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DT opened at $63.48 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.15, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

