Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ryder System by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ryder System by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE R opened at $73.41 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $996,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

